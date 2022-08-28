 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Rival fast-track housing bills? California lawmakers pick both

Abandoned strip mall in central Fresno

An abandoned strip mall in central Fresno on Aug. 25, 2022. 

 
 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

For years, California state lawmakers have tried to reconcile warring views on what labor standards should be required of developers who’d be allowed to build housing more easily and quickly to combat the housing crisis.

Most recently that debate has splintered organized labor over two bills that both unlock commercial real estate for residential use. The Senate’s bill has the backing of the powerful state Building and Construction Trades Council, while the Assembly’s bill counts on support from affordable housing developers and the state’s Conference of Carpenters. The Legislature’s progress on housing for this session was framed as recently as last week as a battle between these two forces over the bill in the Assembly.

But following weeks of tense negotiations between the two unions over the labor provisions in the Assembly’s bill, the labor groups failed to hammer out a compromise.

This story was originally published by CalMatters. Read more coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News