Provost & Pritchard adds four new employees

FRESNO —Even during this pandemic, the Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group team continues to grow with the addition of four new employees. A trio of new Assistant Engineers are joining the firm: Matthew Caviglia, in Visalia, and Luke Jackson and Lindsey Sciacca in the Clovis office. Alexander Benedict, a Database Administrator, will join the firm’s Fresno office.
“This talented group of individuals will help Provost & Pritchard better serve our clients,” said Ronald Samuelian, Provost & Pritchard’s president.
Caviglia is a recent graduate from the BioResource and Agricultural Engineering Department (BRAE Program) at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly). He worked at the Cal Poly Irrigation Training & Research Center (ITRC) on campus and completed an internship with the Santa Ynez Conservation District.
Jackson joins Provost & Pritchard following his recent graduation from the BRAE program at Cal Poly. A native of Escalon, California, he worked at the ITRC on campus as well as completing an internship with South San Joaquin Irrigation District. While he will be initially based in the Clovis office, Jackson will eventually move to the firm’s Modesto office.
Sciacca is also a 2020 graduate from the BRAE program at Cal Poly. He has previously completed internships with Wonderful Orchards, Sun and Steel Solar and worked at the ITRC on the Cal Poly campus.
Benedict has eight years of experience providing database administration services. He previously provided services for the Kings View Behavioral Health Systems. He is well versed in several programming languages.
