PISMO - Six years after almost 900 acres of open space overlooking the Pacific Ocean were purchased from a company seeking to develop the property, the Pismo Preserve is set to open to the public Jan. 25.
The preserve is welcomed by local outdoor recreation groups for its multiple uses, including hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding along 11 miles of trails that cut through oak-studded canyons and grasslands and includes panoramic views of the coast from atop the ridgeline above Pismo Beach.
Its opening follows the rain-soaked ribbon cutting on Jan. 16 that marked the completion of the preserve since its purchase by The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County in 2014.
According to Kaila Dettman, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, the preserve was purchased for $12 million in what she described as a “whirlwind campaign” to acquire the property from an Arizona-based limited liability company that wanted to develop the land.
When the property was up for grabs, the nonprofit had only a nine-month window to come up with the money, and it did, Dettman said.
Between the state, local government entities, grants and thousands of individuals who contributed money, Dettman said funding for the project approached nearly $17 million in total.
An additional $310,000 is needed for the preserve, which doesn't yet include trails that are accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, she said.
Dettman said the project was more complex than was expected due to the constraints of the site, which needed parking, an entrance and significant roadway improvements along Mattie Road.
The discovery of a Chumash burial ground also forced the nonprofit to redesign the project, she added.
“We’ve put our heart and soul into buying this and creating it,” Dettman said. “It really makes it something for everyone.”
Santa Ynez Valley Riders to co-host annual Equine Emergency Expo; registration open
Trail build-out included a collaboration between hundreds of volunteers from varying recreational backgrounds, said Kathy Redden, the equestrian liaison for the Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers.
Redden previewed the trails this past Sunday and called the coastal views "extraordinary."
"It's just a beautiful piece of property," Redden said. "Not just for the trail users but for the benefit of preserving it for the flora and fauna."
Roger McConnell, a Lompoc-based financial adviser who rides with a mountain biking group known as the Village Dirtbags, expects the preserve to be a frequent destination for riders.
McConnell said road cycling was popular among his group, but members have become weary of the dangers that come with increased traffic and distracted drivers.
He noted the trail-hogging misconception of mountain bikers.
“Maybe sometimes people have the wrong idea about mountain bikers,” McConnell said, adding that his group also encourages land stewardship. “We really embrace taking care of the property that we ride on.”
The preserve will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. between November and February. The closing time will be extended to 9:30 p.m. from March to October.
The preserve is locked at night, allowing wildlife to roam free from human interference, Dettman said.
Despite a 54-space parking lot, Dettman anticipates heavy traffic for opening weekend.
Additional parking will be available at Pismo Beach City Hall, located at 760 Mattie Road.
From there, a shuttle will deliver visitors to the preserve from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Three horse-trailer parking spaces can be reserved on a twice-daily basis via an online reservation system at lcslo.org/pismohorseparking.
