 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NRC grants PG&E exemption for Diablo Canyon operation after licenses expire

  • Updated

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a “timely renewal” exemption to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., allowing the company to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant while the commission reviews the new license renewal application for the plant.

The exemption keeps alive the state’s and utility’s efforts to extend the operation of the plant for up to 20 years, rather than shutting down Units 1 and Unit 2 when their operating licenses expire Nov. 2, 2024, and Aug. 26, 2025, respectively.

“We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request,” said Paula Gerfen, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for PG&E.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News