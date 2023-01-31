After the overwintering population of Western monarch butterflies in California nearly bottomed out at less than 2,000 individuals in 2020, the number bounced back in the Thanksgiving 2022 count, according to figures released Tuesday by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

In a press conference via Zoom, representatives of the Xerces Society said 335,479 butterflies were counted by more than 250 volunteers at 272 sites.

That’s up from the nearly 250,000 counted in 2021 but far from the more than 1.2 million tallied in 1997.

Recommended for you