Letter to the Editor: Make America logical

The Chelsea Becker story in the LA Times — it's too close to home. The First Amendment is cruel and one sided. Why don't we have a detox program in Kings County? Why is it that meth is such a problem and we don't provide any sort of solution other than to give more of our taxes to lethal force, law enforcement and prison?
Any drug, be it legal or illegal, is a medical issues, not a criminal issue — well, if we had a shred of common sense as a society. Do you go see the police or judge when you need a prescription? No you go see the MD, a scientist!
So why do we leave medical issues such as addiction in the hands of cops, judges, lawyers? We have the solutions, but we choose not to use them because of our nationalistic ways. That's why we are in the position we are.
If you are sick, you need health care, EVERYONE. I fought for this country in battle, now I'm rather ashamed of it. We need to wake the hell up before we have nothing but memories to pass along to children. "Make America Logical for ONCE."
Brian David
Hanford
