Missing College Student Murder Trial

Paul Flores looks on during the second day of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 3, 2021. Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday.

 David Middlecamp, Pool photo, The Tribune

Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, was sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison Friday.

Flores, 46, was found guilty of first-degree murder in October by a Monterey County jury in the death of Smart, a 19-year-old first-year Cal Poly student who disappeared in 1996 but whose body has never been found.

Monterey County Judge Jennifer O'Keefe denied requests by Flores' defense team for a new trial Friday morning in Salinas. There was a recess and sentencing began at 1 p.m., with O'Keefe delivering her sentence at around 3 p.m.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

