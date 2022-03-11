As Central Valley COVID-19 cases continue dropping and state mandates for wearing face coverings are eased, Kaiser Permanente of California is asking the public not to become ambivalent about the virus.
The healthcare provider hosted a video conference this week to remind people of the devastating toll the coronavirus has taken around the world — especially within communities across the United States.
"Even people who were getting vaccinated were getting infected," said Dr. Stephen Parodi, clinical lead for Kaiser Permanente's coronavirus response team. "There's probably also a lot of people who got it and didn't even know it."
Nearly 1 million U.S. deaths are attributed to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, which tracks coronavirus cases daily.
The CDC reported 961,620 deaths as of March 11, 2022. Almost 32,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 diagnoses, according to CDC data.
In Kings County, the Department of Public Health this week reported a drop in overall COVID-related cases, particularly among children ages 0 to 15.
"We continue to see a steady decrease in cases this past week," Rose Mary Rahn, director of public health, told Kings County supervisors at their weekly meeting.
But while Kings County hospitals are seeing fewer patients admitted with COVID-19 symptoms, diligence seems to be the watchword among local public-health officials.
Rahn noted a slight increase in the number of older patients testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in the delivery of an additional 12,000 test kits for "community partners" of the county's Commission on Aging, including Meals On Wheels.
"We are shifting our focus and prioritizing on the highest risk populations for investigation," Rahn told the supervisors during her weekly health report.
Among top priorities in Kings County are patients over the age of 64 at skilled nursing facilities.
During the video conference Kaiser Permanente said it is doubling down on its efforts to educate the public about COVID-19's long-term impact on society, and regions like Kings County in particular.
"We have vaccinated, at Kaiser Permanente ... millions of people in California," Parodi said during the March 9 video conference.
"We know we can't eradicate the virus, but we have the ability to determine whether we are to live with high levels or low levels of the virus," Parodi said, comparing the current decline in the number of reported coronavirus cases to living with the common cold.
"Now that we have vaccinations in place," he said, the "threshold determination is crucial in deciding whether to wear masks, when to isolate and whether to vaccinate."
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently lifted the face mask mandate in most public places throughout the state. He also issued a proclamation that enables K–12 public school officials to decide whether they want to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks after Friday.
In Kings County, where an estimated 51% of residents (not including prison inmates) were fully vaccinated as of March 9, school superintendents unanimously agreed not to require masks for K–12 students.
"They're going with a 'strongly recommended' language," said Todd Barlow, superintendent of schools for Kings County, alluding to Gov. Newsom's recommendation.
Science and Technology
During the Kaiser Permanente videoconference, Parodi echoed the governor's emphasis on following science and data, rather than public opinion, when making crucial healthcare decisions.
Rather than attempting to prevent it, Parodi said it's important to send the message to all residents of California that "we need to mitigate this disease."
Comparing the terms endemic with pandemic, Parodi said it comes down to accepting COVID-19 as a potential way of life rather than viewing it as an anomaly that will soon disappear.
"Endemic basically means it's predictable," Parodi said. "COVID-19 could be like that, where it's periodically going to come around.
"At some period of time," he continued, "we may have lower levels where we take the masks off, and then at other times it may be at higher levels — and the masks need to come back on."
Referring to the term "long COVID," Parodi noted some people — perceived to recover from the illness — may experience relapses.
"Up to 15% of individuals who got COVID-19 can have longer-term levels," he said.
Faith and Willpower
Pastor Mark Wallace, a recovering COVID-19 patient, joined Parodi during Kaiser Permanente's videoconference.
Wallace spent a month at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center "fighting for his life."
"I am a 'miraculous recovery,'" Wallace said, quoting one of his doctors.
The Tulare County pastor wrote a book about his experience for therapeutic reasons — and to share with others what it's like to face death with an illness many people still do not take seriously.
"Everything I went through, I wanted to put it — pen to paper," said Wallace, author of "I'm Not Done: When There Is No Hope ... But God Says, LIVE!"
"I wanted people to know what it was like, first hand," said Wallace. "The doctors had given me no hope. I was a multi-organ failure. My first words off the ventilator were, 'I'm not done.'"
The experience of surviving COVID-19 made him even more empathetic.
"It helped me care for our flock," Pastor Wallace said. "Helped me understand where they're coming from."
"The pandemic nearly took my life," Wallace said nearly two years after he was admitted to a Fresno Kaiser hospital. "It was a terrible, horrible process. I believe everybody ought to be vaccinated. I never want anybody to go through what I went through."
Having stated that on a high-tech audio/video recording, Wallace made clear he does not preach vaccinations in church.
"Our congregation, we took a very conservative approach to coming back together and being safe," the pastor said. "I encourage people to go forward, but I respect the fact that people have a choice. I don't get in the pulpit and tell people to get vaccinated."
Privately, Wallace advocates for COVID-19 vaccinations because of his personal experiences and vivid memories.
"I remember the hospital being overridden with people who were losing their lives," Wallace recalled. "People have been through so much — the mental anguish and the mental health — the stress ... is very real."
Communicate and Educate
Parodi said communication and technology will play vital roles in educating and treating people in the future.
Healthcare providers need to "get information out faster," Parodi said. "The greater connections between health systems — like Kaiser Permanente — are vital to having the community come together."
Citing the important roles technology and oral medications can play in helping to mitigate a future outbreak of COVID-19, or any pandemic, Parodi advocated for both.
"We have had to move from routine care to virtual care," he said. "Some of what we learned through technology like video is now part and parcel of what we will [experience] in the future.
"We need to keep our guard up when it comes to vaccinations," Parodi advised community health officials, comparing the coronavirus to the common cold, whereby people may become immune to drugs that treat it.
"We need a better supply chain for those oral medications," he said in a call to action (CTA) for hospital administrators and healthcare providers. "We need that additional backstop to offer oral medications when a person comes in with COVID symptoms."