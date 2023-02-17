Los Angeles Shootings Arrest
Jeffrey Abrams, Regional Director of Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at podium, denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles Friday. From left, United States Attorney Martin Estrada and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. 

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles this week was charged Friday with federal hate crimes.

Jaime Tran, 28, allegedly carried out the attacks on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said at a news conference.

“For the past two days, our community has experienced two horrific acts," Estrada said. "An individual motivated by antisemitism, hatred for people in the Jewish community, committed two tremendously horrible acts targeting individuals because of their Jewish faith.”

