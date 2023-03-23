Hanford High School teacher Jason Ferreira has been named California’s 2022-23 Ag Educator of the Year by the California FFA Foundation.
Ferreira was recognized during the FFA State Leadership Conference in Ontario on March 18, and in addition to this educator of the year award he received the Golden Award Trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation.
Ferreira was recognized along with six other educators through the Golden Owl Awards. Finalists received a $500 donation.
The money received from the Golden Owl Awards will be used by the educators to further agricultural education in their respective schools.
The Golden Owl Awards are a result of a partnership between Nationwide, the California FFA Foundation, and the California Farm Bureau.
During the award ceremony, Ferreira had the opportunity to thank the community for their support.
"Receiving the Golden Owl Award reminds me of the powerful impact that FFA Advisors have on our community. I am humbled and proud to be a positive representative for California agricultural education and look forward to seeing the next generation of Golden Owls aspire to achieve success with their careers,” said Ferreira.