Hanford High School teacher Jason Ferreira, second from right, was named California’s 2022-23 “Ag Educator of the Year” through the California FFA Foundation.

Hanford High School teacher Jason Ferreira has been named California’s 2022-23 Ag Educator of the Year by the California FFA Foundation.

Ferreira was recognized during the FFA State Leadership Conference in Ontario on March 18, and in addition to this educator of the year award he received the Golden Award Trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation.

Ferreira was recognized along with six other educators through the Golden Owl Awards. Finalists received a $500 donation.

