David Shepard, a Republican candidate for California state senate District 16, has received endorsements from notable GOP lawmakers. The latest comes from U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy (R-District 23) represents portions of Bakersfield, Delano, Visalia and Shepard's hometown of Porterville.
"If folks are looking at the trends right now, it's not a voter-friendly state," Shepard said of California, referring to himself as a fourth-generation farmer. "I think it's time for a change."
Apparently, McCarthy agrees.
"David Shepard is uniquely positioned to win in Senate District 16 and deliver results for Central Valley farmers," McCarthy announced in a press release. "David is dedicated, hard-working, and most importantly, will fight for the values of the Central Valley.
Shepard, who turns 29 in a few days, calls himself a young conservative farmer. He's running for a newly-drawn state senate seat that encompasses all of Kings County as well as communities in Porterville and Visalia (Tulare County), Delano and South Bakersfield (Kern County), and portions of Kingsburg (Fresno County).
"I'm running because California is broken, and for my way of life — my family's way of life," Shepard said.
Married with two children, Shepard farms and supervises table grape operations outside of Terra Bella and Porterville, according to a press release. He was born in Visalia, attended junior college in Porterville and graduated from UCLA.
Shannon Grove, a Central Valley Republican state senator who also endorsed Shepard, referred to him as a "farmer, father and community leader."
"A true son of the Central Valley," Grove stated in a press release.
Shepard, she said, "will fight back against Sacramento overreach and work hard to preserve our way of life."
In an interview with the Sentinel, the candidate reinforced his campaign theme of fighting big government in Sacramento on behalf of Central Valley agricultural interests.
"I do not believe Sacramento cares much for farmers," he said. "The three-prong policy I'm running on is representation for agriculture...access to natural resources" and fighting crime.
"There was just recently a dead body dumped in our area," he said of the rising crime rate. "We've also had an employee robbed at gunpoint in the field."
Explaining his platform commitment to "natural resources," Shepard said access to water for the Central Valley and access to oil drilling in Kern County are important to businesses and residents.
"I believe this district is not being represented in Sacramento," he said. "The mismanagement that's taking place is not always in our district's" interest.
Shepard named "access to the American dream" as a fourth policy point he believes Central Valley voters — and people across California — desire.
"My great grandfathers moved to the district for the opportunity to farm," he said. "For the first time in our history more people are moving away from the state than moving here."
Asked why he thinks people are leaving California, Shepard cited economics and government overreach.
"I think it's years of one-party super-majority [which] enacts laws that sound good but are not achievable," he said. "Over-regulation. Over-taxation. Not being able to have access to our natural resources."
Referring to himself as the candidate who best represents young families, Shepard reiterated his frustration over the high costs of living and doing business in California.
"It's an issue of economics, crime and over-regulation," he said, returning to the three-pronged campaign platform. "You can't continue to regulate without growing government bureaucracy.
"'We the people' don't have a say anymore in the way we want government to go," Shepard continued. "I want the best for everyone, not just ag-minded people, not just oil-minded people, but everyone who goes to the gas pump.... I want to give people hope."