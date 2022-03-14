Congressman David G. Valadao announced several "wins" for the Central Valley in the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Package.
H.R. 2471, which Valadao supported, provides $1.5 trillion in discretionary resources across 12 appropriations bills.
“I came to Congress to deliver results for the Central Valley," Valadao said, noting this year’s annual spending bill includes direct funding for local law enforcement agencies, infrastructure projects, clean water for communities, and Lemoore Naval Air Station.
Among other items, the bill includes funding for Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) projects.
H.R. 2471 also increases national security spending, funds local police and addresses border security issues, said Valadao, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
"This is by no means a perfect bill, but it is the result of bipartisan cooperation to keep our government running and provide critical support for our communities,” he said.
Congressman Valadao submitted several community project funding requests, including:
- $3 million to rehabilitate 10 miles of the Avenue 95/96 Farm to Market Corridor between Terra Bella and Pixley within Tulare County to improve goods movement, shorten travel times, and improve air quality.
- $1 million in the Department of Justice for Lemoore Police Dispatch Center project to improve response times to emergency calls and increase overall safety and security.
- $3 million to the Community Action Partnership of Kern for the Kern Food Bank Expansion to better respond to food insecurity and provide increased support and assistance to some of the poorest communities in Kern County.
- $3.04 million for Earlimart Public Utility District to install a new sanitary sewer line that would increase wastewater collection capacity and a well treatment improvement project to provide safer and improved drinking water to Earlimart.
- $413,000 in the Department of Justice for Kings County Deputy Sheriffs' Body Camera project to fund the purchase and deployment of body-worn cameras for 200 officers.
- $3 million for Mt. Whitney Avenue Complete Streets to provide safe, walkable infrastructure by reconstructing the road and repairing curbs, gutters, sidewalks and storm drains.