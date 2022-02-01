COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, and unvaccinated patients comprise the majority of recent visits to local hospitals, Assistant Director of the Department of Public Health, Heather Silva, told county supervisors this week.
"If you get COVID as a fully vaccinated individual, you are significantly less likely to encounter symptoms," Silva said, reiterating the advice of healthcare professionals. "Keeping [a safe] distance and using [face] protection are key."
"We continue to focus on patients at highest risk," Silva told the board, noting a slight increase among patients in the 55-and-older age category.
An estimated average of 453 cases were reported between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30. However, Jan. 30 saw the "highest daily case count," with 886 cases reported.
"COVID-19 case numbers do not yet show signs of decreasing despite the promising decline now being seen in other parts of California where the surge began earlier than it did here in Kings," the county health department reported.
The highest increase in cases over the past week was among the 0 to 11 age group, and Omicron is the dominant variant in Kings, comprising "68% of the specimens sequenced so far this month," according to the health department.
Also this week, the board decided Loretta Toledo and Deborah Wilson will serve as trustees of the Hanford Cemetery district for an additional four years.
The term of their appointments was extended until January 2026, as part of a sweeping consent calendar approved by the board Tuesday.
The board also:
- Voted 5-0 to authorize the Community Development Agency to sign an agreement with AM Consulting Engineers to provide services for the Lemoore Mobile Home Park wastewater project.
- Authorized the county health department director to sign an agreement between the Kings County California Children's Services/Medical Therapy program and the Special Education Local Plan Area.
Federal and state mandates
During the board's study session, county staff representatives Domingo Cruz and Matthew Boyett gave a presentation on a proposed draft for the 2022 State and Federal Legislative Platform for Kings County.
The all-encompassing proposal covers a broad range of projects, funded largely — and in some cases entirely — by federal and state mandates.
These include:
- Health & Welfare (including behavioral health and human services)
- Water, Natural Resources and Agriculture
- Public Safety (including Kings County sheriff and fire departments, district attorney's office, inmate detentions, and probation)
- General Services (including child support programs, community development, county clerk's office, library services, public works and transportation reform, resource recovery and waste management, and veterans services)
- Administration (including legal council, elections office, finance, high-speed rail, human resources, information technology, and video recording for "routine monitoring" purposes)
The comprehensive federal and state mandates provide funding for governmental entities such as Kings County to implement programs considered vital to local communities. Chief among them is continued COVID-19 response.
"Local health departments continue to be on the front lines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the "Legislative Platform: State and Federal Priorities" summary states.
"This includes ensuring adequate testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine capacity, and instituting measures to protect their communities," the report states.
The study session presentation, which gave the board a glimpse of mandated programs covered by state and federal assistance, did not include a dollar figure.
The report will be reviewed and brought back to supervisors for a vote on whether to approve any amendments and then voted on, according to Edward Hill, Kings County administrative officer.
