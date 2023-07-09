 Skip to main content
Got COVID from a loved one who was at work? Their employer owes you nothing, California court rules

Kitchen staffer works behind the counter

A kitchen staffer works behind the counter of a restaurant in Los Angeles on June 8, 2021. 

 

 
 Pablo Unzueta, CalMatters

A Bay Area woodworking employee caught COVID on the job and brought it home during the height of the pandemic. His wife contracted the illness and her symptoms were severe – at one point, she needed a respirator to breathe. 

But she cannot claim workers’ compensation injuries from the infection, the California Supreme Court ruled today in answer to questions from a federal appellate court, because while doing so would be a moral good, that good is outweighed by the potential flood of litigation that would force businesses to close, tie up courts and send commercial insurance rates skyrocketing. 

“Recognizing a duty of care to nonemployees in this context would impose an intolerable burden on employers and society in contravention of public policy,” associate justice Carol Corrigan wrote in the ruling. “These and other policy considerations lead us to conclude that employers do not owe a tort-based duty to nonemployees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” 

