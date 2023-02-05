 Skip to main content
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

Walter Preza works on a car at J & R Auto Repair shop mechanic in San Francisco. 

 Nina Riggio, CalMatters

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. 

Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them. 

But as California switches to electric vehicles in its battle against climate change and air pollution, these skills will be needed less and less over the next decade. By 2040, the state projects that nearly 32,000 auto mechanics jobs will be lost in California, since electric vehicles need far less maintenance and repair than conventional combustion engines.

“We need people that are willing to learn because we have to adapt,” said Rojas, right, shown with Raul Man Perez, co-owner of J & R Auto Repair in San Francisco. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

