Numerous waterways snake through the delta where the Sacramento River and San Joaquin River meet. Visible in the photo is Bethel Island, Franks Tract State Recreation Area, Mandeville Tip County Park, and Brannan Island State Recreation Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make it easier for California to build big things. Friday, he unveiled a plan to make it happen.

At an 1,100 acre solar farm near Patterson in Stanislaus County, Newsom announced a package of legislative proposals and signed an executive order aimed at speeding big infrastructure projects. He aims to limit the time opponents can jam projects up in court with challenges under the California Environmental Quality Act, the law known as CEQA (and pronounced see-kwa).

Buoyed by an influx of federal dollars and motivated by the need to dramatically reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, Newsom’s CEQA-reform proposal is likely to be cheered by industry groups, construction unions and even some climate activists.

Gov. Gavin Newsome speaks to the media in a press conference at Hansen Ranches outside of Corcoran on April 25, 2023. Newsom addressed the are…

An aerial view of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, the world’s largest solar thermal power station, in the Mojave Desert near Nipton on February 27, 2022.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.

