In this 2012 Associated Press file photo, inmates wait for treatment in the infirmary at Deuel Vocational Institute in Tracy. Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration closed the prison in 2021, the first of several that could be shut down because of a steep decline in the state's incarcerated population.

California used to need lots and lots of prisons. Big prisons, little prisons, prisons with special cells for gang leaders and prisons for those convicted of nonviolent financial chicanery. There were so many prisoners packed into so many prisons that federal courts intervened, mandating that the state find a way to alleviate the overcrowding.

At the inmate population’s peak in 2006, California incarcerated 165,000 people in state prisons.

Today — after a decade of sentencing reforms and a surge of releases tied to COVID-19 — California prisons house a little more than 95,000 people. 

