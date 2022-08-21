 Skip to main content
Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards

Taylor Kayatta (left) and parent-teacher Vanessa Cudabac (right) during a door-to-door campaign strategy on Aug. 13, 2022. Kayatta is running for Sacramento City Unified School District Board Area 6. 

 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards.  

Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the record amount of money pouring into California schools benefits students directly. According to the California School Boards Association, about half of the approximately 5,000 school board seats in the state are up for election this year, but there’s  no official count of how many parents are running for these offices that have drawn so much ire during the pandemic.

“It’s clear that we’re really investing in our public schools,” said Taylor Kayatta, a parent and school board candidate in Sacramento. “Whatever money we’re making this year should be spent on this year’s students. I don’t like the idea of putting money away just to put it away.”

School board candidate Taylor Kayatta photographed in Sacramento on Aug. 13, 2022. Kayatta is running for Sacramento City Unified School District Board Area 6. 

This story was originally published by CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

