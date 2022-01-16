This article was reproduced with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

Ana Ibarra is a Sacramento-based health reporter. She joined CalMatters in 2020 after four years at Kaiser Health News, where she covered California health care and policy. She started her reporting career at McClatchy’s Merced Sun-Star. Her work has also appeared in The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, USA Today and many other state and national news outlets.