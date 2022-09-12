 Skip to main content
Facing criticism, state amps up its climate change blueprint

Housing under construction in Elk Grove

New housing under construction in a neighborhood in Elk Grove. California's climate scoping plan includes goals for climate-friendly housing. 

 Rahul Lal, CalMatters

Responding to concerns of Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmentalists, the California Air Resources Board has bolstered its climate roadmap with several new strategies, including offshore wind development, climate-friendly housing construction, cleaner aviation fuels and reducing miles traveled.

The changes to California’s proposed climate change scoping plan also include fast-tracking projects by 2030 to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and from the smokestacks of polluting industries. No such projects exist in California and the practices are controversial

Unveiled in May, California’s draft scoping plan outlines an expansive list of strategies to combat climate change and fulfill a state mandate to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. The plan includes a bold commitment to eliminate 91% of fossil fuels. The strategies would cost an estimated $18 billion in 2035 and $27 billion in 2045.

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.  

