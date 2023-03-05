 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Emerald Triangle communities were built on cannabis. Legalization has pushed them to the brink

030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-1

A line of cars waits to receive food from the Trinity County Food Bank at the Trinity County Fairgrounds on Feb. 8, 2023.

 Martin do Nascimento, CalMatters

HAYFORK — It’s shortly before 8 a.m. and a touch above freezing at the Trinity County Fairgrounds. The food bank’s February distribution won’t begin for another half hour, but the line of cars already stretches into a third row of the parking lot.

Joseph Felice, his red Dodge pickup idling with the heat cranked up, arrived around 7 to secure a spot near the front — eighth, to be exact — and ensure that he gets his pick of this month’s harvest: frozen catfish filets, eggplant, winter squash, potatoes, cans of mixed fruit, cartons of milk. Getting here early is crucial, because by the time the final cars roll through some two hours later — 210 families served — all that’s left are a few packages of diapers and noodles.

Things are getting desperate in this remote, mountainous community in far northern California, where cannabis is king — the economy, the culture, the everything. Over the past two years, the price of weed has plummeted and people are broke.

030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-4

Hayfork on Feb. 7, 2023.  
030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-3

Volunteers Terry Scovil (center), and Shendi Klopfer load the car of a resident with food. 

Pots full of soil sit unused and growing weeds on Scott Murrison’s land in Hayfork on Feb. 7 2023. 
030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-2

Scott Murrison inside a hoop house full of unused cannabis growing equipment in Hayfork on Feb. 7, 2023. 
030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-6

Buildings for cannabis growing sit unused on Scott Murisson’s land in Hayfork on Feb. 7, 2023. 
030323-smt-photo-calmatters-emerald-triangle-7

Ira Porter and his dog Biggee wait in line to receive food at the Trinity County Food Bank distribution at the Trinity County Fairgrounds on Feb. 8, 2023. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News