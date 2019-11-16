PORTERVILLE — It's the season of giving and Eagle Mountain Casino loves to help those in need, especially within the local community.
Now through Dec. 5, the Peoples Casino will be holding a Veterans Fundraiser for AMVETS Department of California and the Central Valley Honor Flight organizations. Summit Club Members can make a cash donation. A minimum donation of $20 is needed to participate. This will help Eagle Mountain Casino generate as much funds as possible. Along with your $20 donation, you will receive $30 back in bonus cash as a thank you for your contribution.
AMVETS Department of California is a veteran’s service organization that is distinctive for its open-door policy. Eligibility for membership includes veterans from wars of all eras who received an honorable discharge, as well as current service members, including the National Guard and Reserves. But is not limited to combat or war veterans. Any person with an honorable discharge is welcome. AMVETS has 8,500 members statewide.
As AMVETS meets the increasing and changing needs of the 21st century, they focus on preserving freedom, supporting America’s defenders and serving their communities. This remains the blueprint for continued service to God and country.
AMVETS Mission Statement; As one of California’s leading Veterans Service Organization, Team AMVETS has a proud history of assisting veterans and sponsoring numerous programs that serve our country and its citizens. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served, or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.
Central Valley Honor Flight is committed to honoring local WWII veterans, Korean War Veterans and Vietnam Veterans by sending them to see their memorials in Washington D.C. Please join them in giving back to those who gave it all so that Americans could be free. Donations and Volunteers are always needed!
In addition to the internal fundraising efforts, the money raised will be combined with the winning bid amount after the tree is presented and displayed at the Visalia Chambers Annual Christmas Tree Auction on December 6 at the Visalia Convention Center. The money raised will be split equally between both organizations.
Guests of Eagle Mountain Casino are encouraged to participate and give back to these two wonderful organizations who are committed to serve those who served our Country.
Eagle Mountain Casino is an 18+ full service casino and is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. It features 1200 slot machines and 11 table games. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.
