California Drought
A family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in August 2021. Cities and farms that rely on state water supplies will get 5% of what they requested in the new year, state water officials announced Thursday.

 Ethan Swope

SACRAMENTO — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to kick off 2023, water officials announced Thursday.

The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace for a fourth year with below-average precipitation. It also means water-saving measures are likely to continue, including calls for people to rip up decorative grass, limit outdoor watering, take shorter showers and run dishwashers only when full.

A storm currently bringing snow and rain to the northern end of the state has been welcome news, but people shouldn't get too optimistic, warned Michael Anderson, the state climatologist. Last year two major storms in October and December were followed by months of bone-dry weather.

