Extended operation issues affected by Senate Bill 846 will be reviewed and evaluated by the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee in one of the sessions of its two-day meeting this week in Avila Beach.
The committee is scheduled to meet for the 104th time in five sessions Wednesday and Thursday in the Point San Luis Conference Room of Avila Lighthouse Suites at First and San Francisco streets, the committee’s website says.
The meeting will be open for the public to attend in-person, available via webcast and as a Zoom webinar meeting, with the first session set for 9 a.m., followed by the second session at 1:30 p.m. and the third session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The fourth session will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the last session scheduled for 1:15 p.m. that day, according to the committee’s meeting agenda.
Issues relating to SB 846 and extended operations of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s nuclear power plant are slated for almost every session, with the cost of augmented activities related to the senate bill to be discussed in the first session.
In the second session, the committee will review, evaluate and assess matters affected by extended operation under mandates of SB 846, including seismic safety, maintenance and capital project planning, as well as ongoing planning for decommissioning.
Reports requested of PG&E will be heard in the third session, including an update on planning for both decommissioning and extended operation, license renewal plans and the status of retention programs, attrition and efforts to retain qualified staff to support extended operation.
The fourth session Thursday morning will include additional information requested from PG&E, including outages, refueling Unit 2, the Unit 2 coolant system leak, Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection reports, notices of violations and issues raised by NRC resident inspectors.
An informational presentation requested of PG&E on spent fuel management will be heard at the final session Thursday.
Members of the public attending in-person and participating via Zoom will have an opportunity to comment near the start of each session.