The Hanford Police Department will receive $68,000 in state funds from a California Highway Patrol (CHP) grant to address issues related to impaired driving, according to Lt. James Lutz, public information officer with the Hanford Police Department.
The CHP recently announced more than $12 million in grant funding will be awarded to 45 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Lutz said that $40,000 of the awarded amount will go toward a new patrol vehicle for the department and the remaining funds will go toward overtime pay for officers conducting saturation details. The saturation patrols will seek to get drivers impaired from alcohol or marijuana off the road, Lutz said.
The grants are the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which tasked the CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to attempt to help communities combat impaired driving. Money is also available to crime laboratories conducting forensic toxicology testing.
Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California.
“These grant funds go beyond impaired driving enforcement efforts. Money will be used to support education, training, and outreach in communities throughout California,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “This is an opportunity to work with various traffic safety stakeholders to help make California’s roadways safer for all who use them.”
Thirty recipients of law enforcement grants will use funds to address impaired driving within their communities. In addition to traditional impaired driving enforcement, funds will also be used for drug recognition evaluator training to enhance their respective agency’s ability to detect impaired drivers. Additionally, funding will allow for public outreach campaigns, including educational presentations and community events.
Listed below are the law enforcement grant recipients for state fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins July 1:
- Anaheim Police Department
- Berkeley Police Department
- Brea Police Department
- City of Corona Police Department
- City of Fullerton Police Department
- City of Glendale Police Department
- City of Parlier Police Department
- Del Rey Oaks Police Department
- El Cajon Police Department
- Hanford Police Department
- Imperial County Sheriff’s Office
- Indio Police Department
- Irvine Police Department
- Lincoln Police Department
- Los Angeles Police Department
- Manteca Police Department
- Marysville Police Department
- Monterey Park Police Department
- Orange Police Department
- Oxnard Police Department
- Pittsburg Police Department
- Riverside Police Department
- San Diego Police Department
- San Mateo Police Department
- Shasta County Sheriff's Office
- Simi Valley Police Department
- Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
- Stockton Police Department
- Tracy Police Department
- Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Three recipients of education grants will use funds to teach local communities about impaired driving laws, while highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Below are the education grant recipients for state fiscal year 2022-2023:
- Indio Police Department
- Sacramento County District Attorney Laboratory of Forensic Services, Arrive Alive
- Tulare County Office of Education, Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving
Eleven recipients of two-year toxicology crime laboratories grants will use funds to eliminate backlogs in the analysis of forensic science evidence and to purchase and/or upgrade laboratory equipment to improve testing capabilities.
Below are toxicology crime laboratory grant recipients for state fiscal years 2022-2024:
- Contra Costa County, Office of the Sheriff, Forensic Services Division
- County of Solano District Attorney's Office
- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
- Los Angeles Police Department
- Oakland Police Department Crime Lab
- Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, City and County of San Francisco
- Orange County (CA) Crime Laboratory
- Sacramento County District Attorney Crime Lab
- San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Forensic Laboratory
- Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office
- Ventura County Forensic Services Bureau
One recipient of a two-year toxicology medical examiners/coroner’s office grant will use funds to help improve and advance the data collection in cases involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Below is the medical examiners/coroner’s office grant recipient for state fiscal years 2022-2024:
- Riverside County Sheriff's Department
The application process for future grant funding is expected to open again in early 2023. Additional information is available on the CHP Web site, at CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.