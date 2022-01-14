A coalition of state lawmakers, union leaders and essential workers are advocating for two weeks of supplemental sick days resulting from the recent rise in COVID-related cases throughout California.
COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave, which expired in September 2021, provided access to a state-mandated three paid sick days.
Workers throughout the state insist three days is not enough time to quarantine if they become infected with COVID. They're lobbying the state legislature to pass a law that mandates up to two weeks of supplemental paid sick days for essential workers infected with the coronavirus.
At least one Central Valley state lawmaker agrees that problems associated with quarantining essential workers needs to be addressed.
“There is no doubt we need to fix this broken system,” said Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger). “We need a long-term solution and strategy to handle COVID-19, and paid sick leave is only a portion of that.”
Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) said she's concerned about people going to work who are infected with COVID but don't want to lose pay as a result of staying home. She mentioned the recent state-funding surplus as a way to address Coronavirus-related health risks.
"There is an opportunity for us, given this incredible surplus, to not only extend COVID sick leave but to ensure that we have a safe pandemic economic recovery and that we are putting our communities first throughout this process," Carrillo stated.
Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) mentioned COVID-19 "response" funding in a press release issued after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his 2022–23 proposed budget.
Salas highlighted $2.7B "to ramp up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing" and to "increase medical personnel to meet potential surges."
Salas has not issued a response to the proposed initiative to reinstate supplemental paid sick leave for essential workers and increase it from three days to two weeks. However, the lawmaker mentioned in a Jan. 10, 2022 press release that $614 million would be made available under Gov. Newsom's budget proposal to "increase healthcare staff, particularly at vaccination sites."
A spokesperson for the United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, said paid sick leave protects patients and nurses.
"Now, you're seeing more health care workers infected with COVID," Jeffrey Nguid, RN, of Fountain Valley, stated in a press release.
The coalition of essential workers, supported by unions, pointed out inadequate paid sick leave exposes adults and children to COVID and its variants, making it costly to quarantine and difficult to recover from the side-effects of vaccines.
Conversely, paid sick leave helps save lives, according to one study cited in the press release.
States where workers have access to additional paid sick leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act saw "approximately one case prevented for every 1,300 workers per day," according to the press release.
An estimated 6.4 million Californians have contacted COVID-19 and more than 76,000 have died since 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.
"We need our legislative leaders to stand with the essential workers who power California's economy and provide supplemental paid sick leave," stated John Grant, president of UFCW Local 770.
State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) concurred.
"We've already implemented the policy once," Cortese stated. "It needs to be implemented again immediately. This is simply a policy that will prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and keep workers safe on the job."
