 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down

Ford Mustang Mach Es

Ford Mustang Mach Es are shown in 2021 at a Ford dealership. 

 Keith Srakocic, AP

When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away.

But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. 

Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of the state’s clean-car incentive programs in January. He qualified for $9,500 that he planned to use to buy a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E. But after discovering that several dealerships had raised the car’s price by more than $10,000 during the time it took to get the grant, he could no longer afford the roughly $53,000 cost.

CalMatters Photo

Quentin Nelms, who lives in Tulare, qualified for a state subsidy but the electric car's cost rose too fast. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News