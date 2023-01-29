 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation

012723-smt-CalMatters-1

 South Yuma County Landfill in Arizona on Nov. 29, 2022. 

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.

There was a reason for such caution. Shipping documents indicate the soil was contaminated with DDT, an insecticide the federal Environmental Protection Agency banned decades ago and that research has linked to premature births, cancer and environmental harms. The Brawley dirt was so toxic to California, state regulation labeled it a hazardous waste. That meant it would need to go to a disposal facility specially designed to handle dangerous material – a site with more precautions than a regular landfill to make sure the contaminants couldn’t leach into groundwater or pollute the air.

At least, that would have been the requirement if the waste stayed in California. But it didn’t.

012723-smt-CalMatters-7

The South Yuma County Landfill, where California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control takes much of the lead-contaminated soil from the Exide cleanup, sits next to an organic date orchard and just a few miles from a Native American reservation. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-3

Parker, a small city in Arizona, is home to the La Paz County Landfill, one of the main destinations for California’s toxic soil. The landfill is about five miles from the Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Reservation at its nearest point. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-2

Children play at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, an old railyard, where workers last year removed 2,300 tons of contaminated soil. The hazardous waste was taken to the La Paz County Landfill in Arizona. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-9

Several years ago, a California state advisory committee looked at ways to limit the amount of contaminated soil California excavates every year and dumps at places like the La Paz County Landfill in Arizona. This municipal solid waste landfill is about five miles from the Colorado River Indian Tribes’ reservation. The state didn’t follow through on committee recommendations. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-4

David Harper, a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, stands near the banks of the Colorado River. For years, California government agencies and businesses have been dumping their hazardous waste at a nearby landfill. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-5

A mural in Parker, Arizona, honors the Colorado River Indian Tribes. Some members of the tribes are concerned about hazardous waste California has been disposing at a nearby landfill.
012723-smt-CalMatters-6

A food delivery driver drops off an order at 600 Minnesota St. in San Francisco. When developing this site, the University of California, San Francisco, excavated soil contaminated with metals and asbestos, hazardous waste shipping records show. According to those records, the waste was disposed of at a Utah landfill that’s a major destination for hazardous waste from the Bay Area.
012723-smt-CalMatters-10

Lynn de Freitas, executive director of FRIENDS of Great Salt Lake, stands outside the site of a landfill whose owner is trying to get a permit allowing it to take California’s contaminated soil. The landfill is roughly half a mile from the banks of the lake on the tip of the Promontory Point peninsula. Her environmental advocacy organization is opposing the project and highlighting pollution concerns. 
012723-smt-CalMatters-8

California has disposed of about 400,000 tons of contaminated soil at the South Yuma County Landfill in Arizona since 2018, according to California’s hazardous waste tracking system. The waste is considered hazardous in California, but Arizona’s less stringent environmental requirements allow businesses and government agencies in the Golden State to take the waste to regular landfills like this one. 

This story was originally published by CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News