California’s farmworkers in labor investigations will get free legal help with immigration

Farm workers plant grapevines

Farmworkers plant grapevines at a farm in Woodland in April 2022. 

 

 
 Fred Greaves, Reuters

California will begin paying for free legal help with immigration for undocumented farmworkers who are involved in state investigations of wage theft or other labor violations, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced this week.

The $4.5 million pilot program will provide qualifying farmworkers with referrals for legal help  with their immigration status. 

Roughly half of California’s farmworker population is believed to be undocumented. Fear of deportation and difficulties finding jobs can discourage workers from filing labor complaints or serving as witnesses in cases alleging unsafe work temperatures, wage theft, or employer retaliation for unionizing, officials said. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

