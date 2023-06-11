 Skip to main content
California ranchers intentionally violated an emergency water order. Now lawmakers want to triple the fines

A dried out stock pond

A dried out stock pond on a Siskiyou County ranch in August 2022. 

 
When ranchers violated an emergency order to stop pumping water from the drought-plagued Shasta River last year, state officials fined them $4,000, or roughly $50 each. Now California legislators are weighing a bill that would triple fines for such infractions — and could allow the penalty to climb higher than a million dollars.

Authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a Democrat from San Ramon, the bill cleared the Assembly in a 43 to 20 vote last week and is now awaiting discussion in Senate committees.

The proposed legislation aims to give California’s water enforcers more muscle to act swiftly and levy larger penalties for water agencies, irrigation districts and landowners who violate state orders and policies by pumping from rivers and streams. 

A rancher in Siskiyou County, looks out over his dry stock pond 1

Jim Scala, a rancher in Siskiyou County, looks out over his dry stock pond in Montague in August 2022. Scala and others defied a state order to stop pumping water from the Shasta River. 
Arron “Troy” Hockaday, a council member of the Karuk tribe

Arron “Troy” Hockaday, a council member of the Karuk tribe, looks out on the Klamath River in Happy Camp in August 2022. 

