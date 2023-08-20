081823-smt-photo-calmatters-body-cam-illustration
Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

When a woman refused to testify against a man accused of assaulting her, a Los Angeles County judge used the accusations she made the night of the incident that were recorded on a police officer’s body camera. 

This week, the California Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the judge erred by using the body camera footage to stand in for the woman’s testimony. Doing so, the court ruled, denied the accused man a chance to confront his accuser in court. 

“We emphasize that a defendant’s due process right to confront testimonial witnesses against him is not absolute,” the high court ruled in an opinion issued Monday.

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

Tags

Recommended for you