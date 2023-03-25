 Skip to main content
California lifts target for 15% water conservation as yet another storm approaches

Lopez Lake 1

Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County is 100% full, and began spilling Thursday for the first time in a quarter century.

 Contributed

With the Sierra Nevada smothered in snow, large swaths of the Central Valley underwater and many Californians weary of water, state officials announced today that they are lifting some drought-related provisions on water use.

“Our water supply conditions have improved markedly,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. 

The state is rescinding its request for voluntary 15% water conservation statewide, which was issued in July 2021, and instead, Crowfoot said, shifting to an approach of making conservation a “way of life.”  

Calmatters infographic on water usage by region

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

