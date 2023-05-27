 Skip to main content
California Democrats sideline Gavin Newsom’s plan to build big things faster

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the media during a press conference announcing new gun legislation targeting the state's public carry laws on Feb. 1, 2023. 

 

 
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

Dealing a blow to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic legislators Thursday shot down his ambitious attempt to reform state environmental law and make it easier to build big infrastructure projects in California. 

In a 3-0 vote, a Senate budget committee found Newsom’s package was too complex for last-minute consideration under legislative deadlines. The cutoff for bills to pass out of their house of origin is June 2, just two weeks after the governor rolled out his proposal to adjust the landmark California Environmental Quality Act.

The 10 bills include measures to streamline water, transportation and clean energy projects with an eye toward helping the state meet its climate goals. The proposals also took aim at an environmental law commonly referred to by the acronym CEQA that critics have long decried as a tool to bog down housing and other projects. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  You can read more coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org

