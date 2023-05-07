 Skip to main content
Cal State’s Black students are falling behind other groups — and poor graduation data obscures the crisis

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

 

At the close of the first-ever California State University Juneteenth Symposium last month, the system’s top executive laid out an agenda for improving the Black student experience at the nation’s largest public university system. 

The first item on Interim Chancellor ​​Jolene Koester’s list? “We need to disaggregate the data,” she said.

Huh?

