Cal Poly enrolls the lowest rate of Black students among all the state’s public universities

The Black Academic Excellence Center on Nov. 2 at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

The most selective university in the California State University system enrolled a miniscule 146 undergraduate Black students this fall.

Pick a common benchmark for racial or social inclusion and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo is likely to trail all California public universities. 

No Cal State or University of California campus, 32 undergraduate-serving institutions in total, enrolls a smaller percentage of Black undergraduate students than Cal Poly — just under 0.7% this fall. Across both systems, the campus has enrolled the smallest share of Black undergraduate students annually between 2003 and 2021 — and below 1% for most of those years. 

Nehemiah Tshishimbi, 18, a first-year student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 2.
Mikayla Santiago is a junior psychology student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
Jasmine Phipps, 19, a sophomore communications student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
Kianah Corey, 20, a psychology grad student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

