 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

Calmatters1.PNG

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California.

For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.

Nevertheless, Lockyer still has more than $1 million in a campaign account for the 2026 lieutenant governor race. Every month, he pays $2,500 to consultant Michelle Maravich, who said she helps maintain his donor list, manage meetings and appearances, and provide advice on occasional contributions to other candidates as the 81-year-old Democrat contemplates a comeback.

Calmatters2.PNG

Then-Assemblymember Mike Gatto talks with then-Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez during the Assembly session on Aug. 30, 2016 in Sacramento. 
Calmatters3.PNG
CalMatters4.PNG

Then-state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (center) and others applaud as then-Gov. Jerry Brown delivers his final State of the State address in Sacramento on Jan. 25, 2018. 

This article was originally published by CalMatters.  You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News