A peregrine falcon flies over the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. The falcons would no longer be classified as a “fully protected species” under the infrastructure bills. 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo

California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom are poised to enact a package of bills that aim to speed up lawsuits that entangle large projects, such as solar farms and reservoirs, and relax protection of about three dozen wildlife species.

Newsom and Senate and Assembly leaders unveiled the five bills earlier this week as they negotiated the state’s $310 billion 2023-24 budget. The deal ended a standoff over the governor’s infrastructure package, which he unveiled last month in an effort to streamline renewable energy facilities, water reservoirs, bridges, railways and similar projects.

The package of bills will make its way through the Legislature on an accelerated schedule. The bills include an urgency clause — meaning they would take effect immediately when Newsom signs but they also will require a two-thirds vote to pass. 

Sandhill cranes fly over the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge. Cranes are among the so-called "fully protected" species that would lose some protection under the California infrastructure deal. 

