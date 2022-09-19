With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative.
Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John Byrne, Chapter Director for Cal Fire Local 2881; Mariela Ruacho, Clean Air Advocacy Manager, American Lung Association; Bill Magavern, Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air; Melissa Romero, Senior Legislative Manager, California Environmental Voters; and Bob Ward, Business Manager, IBEW Local 340.
Prop. 30 is the climate action ballot initiative that will help millions of Californians afford electric vehicles, create a statewide EV charging network, and reduce catastrophic wildfires by funding forest management, more firefighters, and firefighting equipment, they said.
The measure generates approximately $100 billion over 20 years for the programs by taxing only those who can most afford it — Californians with personal income over $2 million per year, according to officials.
Last month, the California Air Resources Board approved a measure requiring all new cars and light trucks sold in the state by 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles. Proponents said the measure will jump start the statewide transition to clean vehicles by making zero-emission vehicles more affordable through rebates, grants and financial assistance.
Half of the funding will benefit low-income families and those in disadvantaged communities, which are disproportionately impacted by air pollution.
“Our air quality is the worst in the nation and among the worst in the world, and our consecutive years of devastating wildfires are poisoning our air, threatening lives and exhausting our brave firefighters,” said Assemblymember McCarthy. “With Proposition 30, we have the opportunity to reduce air pollution, curb climate change, and build a bold, long-range plan to fund both our acceleration to EVs and firefighting resources.”
In addition, Prop. 30 plans to invest nearly $1 billion per year in the prevention and control of wildfires, which will include funding to hire more state firefighters, support forest resilience programs, and improve fire safety infrastructure.
“Proposition 30 is a unique and rare alliance of CAL FIRE firefighters, labor, elected officials, business, health, and environmental groups who have come together because we recognize that our air quality issues are so severe,” said Battalion Chief Byrne. “Of the roughly $100 billion Prop 30 will bring in to fix our air quality, 20% of the funding will go to CAL FIRE firefighters so we can suppress fires, help our communities be more resilient and prevent more devastating wildfires in the future.”
Prop. 30 is endorsed by a broad coalition of health, labor, business, environmental, and firefighting groups. Supporters include the American Lung Association, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the California Democratic Party, and the State Building and Construction Trades of California.
“We have the opportunity to jumpstart that transition to clean transportation,” said Magavern. “Proposition 30 is a bold clean air measure that will invest about $100 billion over 20 years to reduce harmful emissions from our two largest sources of air pollution — vehicles and wildfires."