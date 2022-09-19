Air Pollution
In this March 23, 2020 file photo, a playground outside the Prince Hall Village Apartments sits empty near one of the petrochemical facilities in Port Arthur, Texas. 

 David J. Phillip

With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative.

Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John Byrne, Chapter Director for Cal Fire Local 2881; Mariela Ruacho, Clean Air Advocacy Manager, American Lung Association; Bill Magavern, Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air; Melissa Romero, Senior Legislative Manager, California Environmental Voters; and Bob Ward, Business Manager, IBEW Local 340.

Prop. 30 is the climate action ballot initiative that will help millions of Californians afford electric vehicles, create a statewide EV charging network, and reduce catastrophic wildfires by funding forest management, more firefighters, and firefighting equipment, they said.

