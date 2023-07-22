Electric towers in Fresno County

The sun sets behind a row of electric towers in Fresno County on Sept. 6, 2022. 

 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

California’s electric bills — already some of the highest in the nation — are rising, but regulators are debating a new plan to charge customers based on their income level. 

Typically what you pay for electricity depends on how much you use. But the state’s three largest electric utilities — Southern California Edison Company, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and San Diego Gas & Electric Company — have proposed a plan to charge customers not just for how much energy they use, but also based on their household income. Their proposal is one of several state regulators received designed to accommodate a new law to make energy less costly for California’s lowest-income customers.

Some state Republican lawmakers are warning the changes could produce unintended results, such as weakening incentives to conserve electricity or raising costs for customers using solar energy.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

