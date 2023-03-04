 Skip to main content
After a pandemic pause, the state will restart checking Medi-Cal eligibility

Doctor treats a patient

A doctor treats a patient at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on Jan. 27, 2022. 

 
 Shannon Stapleton, Reuters

California will soon restart its annual eligibility review for people enrolled in Medi-Cal, a process that has been suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This means that starting in mid-April, residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state’s insurance program for low-income people, will start to receive renewal notices in the mail. The process will be spread over 14 months. Some people may be automatically re-enrolled, but most people will have to fill out a renewal packet with information about their income and household size. People who no longer qualify or who fail to fill out the paperwork will lose their free or low-cost coverage. 

State officials estimate that between 2 million and 3 million people could lose their  Medi-Cal coverage. Ideally, people who no longer qualify for Medi-Cal will transition to a plan in the state’s insurance marketplace, Covered California, or to a job-sponsored health plan. Still, health advocates worry that many people could fall through the cracks or get caught in administrative hurdles and become uninsured, leaving them more likely to delay or forgo care altogether. 

This article was republished with permission from CalMatters.  Read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.

