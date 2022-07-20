Elected leaders from local, state and federal offices will join Liane M. Randolph, the California Air Resources chair, among multiple other organizations on an agriculture tour through Friday as part of the FARMER program.
“We appreciate the continuous effort by the agricultural community to clean up the air and make it a better environment. The FARMER program has been a huge success and is part of a strategic partnership with CARB, EPA, the Valley Air District and USDA-NRCS in the removal of older tractors for the cleanest tier tractors. The program continues to make strides in lowering emissions and helping improve air quality in the Valley,” said Manuel Cunha, Jr., president, Nisei Farmers League.
The FARMER program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities, according to officials.
Since 2008, over 13, 500 old tractors have been eliminated and replaced with newer, cleaner tractors through a variety of incentive programs.
CARB, the EPA, Valley Air District, USDA-NRCS and CDFA officials will be touring farms, according to officials.
The tour will conclude with a tractor-crushing event 7:30 a.m. on Friday at Bruno’s Iron & Metal in Fresno, located at 3211 S. Golden State Blvd.