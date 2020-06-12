‘Stage 3’ businesses allowed to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Friday marked the first day “Stage 3” businesses could begin to reopen in the state in counties with published variance attestations, including Kings County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this next expansion would require eligible businesses to follow guidance consistent with operational protocols developed and issued from the California Department of Public Health.

Along with social distancing, these protocols include establishing a workplace-specific plan, training employees, implementing screening and control measures, cleaning and disinfecting.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, the board discussed with Health Director Ed Hill about how the county will proceed moving into Stage 3.

Hill suggested having businesses submit a reopening plan to the Kings County Public Health Department for review and approval, but board members like Chairman Doug Verboon weren’t in favor of that process.

“Get these people back to work. I don’t want any more restrictions,” Verboon said, adding he thinks every business should be able to open without having to wait even longer than they already have for the county’s approval.