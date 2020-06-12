‘Stage 3’ businesses allowed to reopen

HANFORD — Friday marked the first day “Stage 3” businesses could begin to reopen in the state in counties with published variance attestations, including Kings County.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said this next expansion would require eligible businesses to follow guidance consistent with operational protocols developed and issued from the California Department of Public Health.
Along with social distancing, these protocols include establishing a workplace-specific plan, training employees, implementing screening and control measures, cleaning and disinfecting.
During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, the board discussed with Health Director Ed Hill about how the county will proceed moving into Stage 3.
Hill suggested having businesses submit a reopening plan to the Kings County Public Health Department for review and approval, but board members like Chairman Doug Verboon weren’t in favor of that process.
“Get these people back to work. I don’t want any more restrictions,” Verboon said, adding he thinks every business should be able to open without having to wait even longer than they already have for the county’s approval.
Supervisor Joe Neves agreed, saying as long as the businesses agree to follow state guidelines, then that should be enough to reopen.
Other ideas were suggested, but ultimately the board stuck with its previous decision to allow these businesses to reopen, as long as they adhere to the state’s safety protocols and continue to work with the county health department to make sure they are doing everything they can to keep employees and customers safe.
Hill assured the board that his department will do all it can to work with businesses wishing to reopen and assist them with the guidelines.
According to its website, Kings County has elected to allow the following Stage 3 sectors to reopen as long as they meet state protocols:
- Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
- Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals (for tourism)
- Card rooms satellite wagering facilities and racetracks
- Family entertainment centers (like bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, arcades and movie theaters)
- Restaurants, bars and wineries (including brewpubs, craft distilleries, breweries, bars and pubs)
- Fitness facilities
- Museums, galleries, zoos, botanical gardens and aquariums
- Indoor museums, kids museums, gallery spaces and libraries
- Entertainment venues (professional sports without live audiences)
- Film, television and music production
- Schools
- Day camps
- Casinos
- Hair Salons and barbershops
Businesses not included in Stage 3 are personal services like tattoo parlors, nail salons spas and body waxing, as well as indoor playgrounds, nightclubs and concert venues, among others.
