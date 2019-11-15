HANFORD — A stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday led to the discovery of a large illegal marijuana grow, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Idaho Avenue to investigate the reported stabbing of two males.
Upon arrival, deputies said they located two men lying on the ground in front of the home. Officials said both victims had been stabbed in the chest and were transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia and Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Prior to being transported, deputies said the victims were able to provide a statement and description of the vehicle driven by the suspect — which was a brown Chevrolet Tahoe.
A short time later, officials said the Major Crimes Unit located the suspect vehicle near the community of Armona.
Sheriff’s officials said four subjects in the Tahoe were detained. During a search of the Tahoe, investigators said they located two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine.
You have free articles remaining.
Kings County detectives continued with the investigation and located a witness to the stabbing. Detectives said the witness identified the driver of the Tahoe, 34-year-old Isidro Barojas, as the person who stabbed the victims.
The stabbing was a result of a civil dispute regarding a vehicle, detectives said.
Authorities said Barojas was booked into the Kings County Jail for suspicion of attempted murder.
The three passengers in the Tahoe were interviewed and released, according to officials.
Additionally, the Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force located an illegal marijuana grow on the victims’ property. Sheriff’s officials said the marijuana plants were eradicated and had a street value of approximately $83,000.
The investigation was a group effort between the Kings County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit, Detective Division and the Rural Crimes Task Force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.