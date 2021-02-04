You are the owner of this article.
St. Rose-McCarthy thanks community with drive-thru parade
HANFORD — St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School hosted the Community of Hanford Appreciation Drive-Through Parade to kick off Catholic Schools Week on Monday morning.

Ordinarily, St. Rose-McCarthy would send students into the community with one class going to the Hanford Police Department, another at the Hanford Fire Department, and various other places.

“We just try to blanket the community taking them small gifts and letting them know how much we appreciate them,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said. “This year with Covid, we weren’t allowed to do that, so we thought, ‘Let’s invite them in and do it as a drive-thru parade and see if they come.’”

Dozens of cars showed up for the drive-thru parade, including from the HPD, HFD, City of Hanford, American Ambulance and others. The school had its 140 students line the perimeter of the route with encouraging signs and plenty of cheers.

“The kids just really wanted to be able to say thank you for all that they do for us,” Perkins said.

The appreciation of the community is something St. Rose McCarthy has done for a long time and

instead of canceling the event, Perkins thought it was still important to do something to show how thankful they are.

“Just because we’re in this situation doesn’t mean that we don’t count our blessings,” Perkins said. “We still count our blessings every day and we’re grateful for those who are here and able to respond.”

Catholic Schools Week is an effort to promote the school in the community, while having fun throughout the week. Some of the fun activities for students include movies in class, pajama day and eighth graders switching places with teachers for a day.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

