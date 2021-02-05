St. Rose-McCarthy ends Catholic Schools Week with drive-thru for grandparents

HANFORD — Another drive-thru parade was held at St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School on Friday, this time to honor grandparents.

Grandparents Day saw more than 50 cars cruise through the grounds of St. Rose-McCarthy with students once again lining the route, signs in hand and plenty of cheering.

“It’s joyous,” St. Rose-McCarthy Principal Jamie Perkins said. “It was really nice to see the grandparents come through and to see the look on the kids’ faces and just hear the joy and feel the joy.”

Perkins said this was the first time some of the students had seen their grandparents due to the pandemic.

As cars made their way through, some had signs and balloons with every grandparent looking for their grandchild. One car had grandparents on Zoom from Ohio, as mom drove.

“The parades were fun. Out of Covid, some good things happen,” Perkins said. “You learn ways to work smarter and do things a little differently. It was a great week.”

Traditionally, grandparents have donuts and coffee in the morning with students followed by a trip to Church. After, they spend time in the classroom with their grandchildren, play with them during recess and have lunch together. The day ends with a school talent show and a trip to the book fair.

“We were lucky to find ways to be able to still see people and reach out,” Perkins said about the conclusion of Catholic Schools Week. “I hope next year we’re back to normal, so we can do all the traditional things that we ordinarily do.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

