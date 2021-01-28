You have permission to edit this article.
St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School to host appreciation drive-thru
St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School will host a Community of Hanford Appreciation Drive-Through Parade on Monday.

HANFORD — It’s Catholic Schools Week and St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School is planning a special event to honor first responders and school supporters in the community.

In normal years, students go out to the community to personally thank supporters.

Because of the Covid pandemic, things are different this year. The school is hosting the Community of Hanford Appreciation Drive-Through Parade. The students (Grades K–8) will be lining the perimeter of the school grounds and as supporters drive by, students will wave signs and cheer them on.

The school warmly invites first responders, student sponsors, and all supporters of the school to participate in the drive-through event on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Enter the campus through the Harris Street gate and exit on Florinda Street.

For further information contact the school at (559) 584-5218.

