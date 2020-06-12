SRT announces reopening of Kaweah Oaks Preserve, Dry Creek Preserve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VISALIA — After California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced relaxation of state closure guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) officials have announced the reopening of two of three privately-owned, publicly-accessible nature preserves. Effective Monday, June 15, Kaweah Oaks Preserve near Exeter and Dry Creek Preserve near Lake Kaweah will again welcome the public following closure on April 2.

“Creating meaningful direct experiences of nature is a big part of what SRT is about, so we are really excited to be reopening our preserves and welcoming the public once again,” said Aaron Collins, SRT Director of Marketing and Communications. “The shutdown, while clearly necessary, was challenging for our staff, and especially so for our regular preserve visitors who use our lands to connect with nature, recreate to improve physical and mental health, and observe and learn about the native species of Central California. We’re glad to offer those important opportunities once again.”