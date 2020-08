HANFORD — Due to high temperatures this week, Hanford Parks and Community Services announced that Splash Pads at city parks will run all week from 1-6 p.m.

Splash Pads are located at the following parks:

Coe Park, 543 S. Douty St.

Hidden Valley Park, 2150 N. 11th Ave.

Centennial Park, 11731 Hanford Armona Rd.

Freedom Park, 2000 9 1/4 Ave.

