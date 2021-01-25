You are the owner of this article.
Special meeting called to discuss 'council member misconduct'
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss council member misconduct.

The agenda for the meeting does not disclose which council member is being discussed, or the misconduct that is being alleged.

The city previously called a special meeting on Friday night that was attended by Mayor Francisco Ramirez, Vice Mayor Diane Sharp, council members John Draxler and Kalish Morrow, and city attorneys Ty Mizote and Bob Dowd. Councilman Art Brieno was absent from the meeting.

Only a few members of the public showed up Friday evening and noted during their public comments that very short notice was given for the meeting and called out the fact that it was not going to be streamed to the public online.

After spending around 40 minutes in closed session discussing “potential litigation” with legal counsel, council members returned to the chamber and Mizote reported that council decided to continue the discussion on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Council members will meet in-person in the council chambers at 400 N. Douty St. Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be a limited number of audience seats.

The meeting will also be available for remote viewing on the city of Hanford website at http://livestream.hanford.city/.

