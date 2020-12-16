You have permission to edit this article.
Southwest Airlines announces air service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Southwest Airlines announces air service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport

This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. 

VISALIA — Visit Visalia joins in the excitement as Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday that it plans to bring air service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport, in the heart of the Central Valley, in spring 2021. This is great news for families and adventure seekers wanting to visit Visalia to see California’s most beautiful national parks – Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Yosemite.

“Southwest will expand the Central Valley’s air transportation gateway to Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, as we look forward to our new partnership with Southwest and their arrival in the spring,” said Kevin Meikle, Director of Aviation for Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Southwest’s low fares and flexible policies, along with their vast network of destinations, will help travelers planning for summer vacation. Business travelers will also be pleased with the increased air service that will make travel arrangements convenient.

“Having Southwest Airlines enter our market is a game-changer for Visalia that will bring new customers to our hotels, restaurants and attractions, making us an ideal destination for leisure, business and convention travelers,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia.

The city of Visalia currently offers V-Line Airport Shuttle Service from the airport 6 times daily making ground transportation convenient and cost effective between the city and the airport.

“Southwest Airlines committing to expanding services to the Central Valley is good news for business and tourism in our City, as well as for our greater community,” shares Steve Nelsen, City of Visalia Mayor.

For help with vacation ideas, national park information, itinerary suggestions, or convention planning, go to www.visitvisalia.com

